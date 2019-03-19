Another Retailer To Exit Mankato As Shopko To Close Remaining Stores

Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko will close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June.

The company said Monday it was unable to find a buyer.  Shopko says it plans to wind down its retail operations this week.

The Madison Avenue Mankato Shopko survived a round of closures, the first in December, but announced just days later that Hy-Vee had purchased its pharmacy operations.  In February, the retailer announced a number of additional closures, including the St. James and St. Peter stores.

The final closings will reportedly affect an additional 5,000 jobs.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Young Mother Dies After Weekend Hit-And-Run A Super Worm Moon Is Headed Our Way, but It’ll Be a Lot More Pleasant Than It Sounds You Can Buy Swim Trunks for Your Dog Now Flood Warning Issued For Mankato, Portions Minnesota River Mankato Police Still At Standoff With Suspect On North 5th Street (Pics) This weird Prince rumor has been debunked… again
Comments