Another Retailer To Exit Mankato As Shopko To Close Remaining Stores

Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko will close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June.

The company said Monday it was unable to find a buyer. Shopko says it plans to wind down its retail operations this week.

The Madison Avenue Mankato Shopko survived a round of closures, the first in December, but announced just days later that Hy-Vee had purchased its pharmacy operations. In February, the retailer announced a number of additional closures, including the St. James and St. Peter stores.

The final closings will reportedly affect an additional 5,000 jobs.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook