Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament this weekend

The 14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic is this weekend at Spring Lake Park.

A fun East vs West alumni match will kick off the event Friday night. Adult teams will compete on Saturday, January 28 and the youth take over the pond on Sunday, January 29.

The event is free and open to the public and includes viewing from the pier, a sledding hill for kids, and food and refreshments, including beer and wine. Warming houses are on site.

The Anthony Ford Fund was created in 2007 by Anthony Ford’s friends and family to help fund and find and cure for childhood leukemia.

