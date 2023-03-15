AP source: Vikings convert Cousins bonus, clear $16M off cap

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement with quarterback Kirk Cousins to change bonus language in his existing contract that cleared $16 million from their salary cap for 2023.

A person with knowledge of the negotiation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce it. Cousins will enter his sixth season with the Vikings. He’s currently without a commitment from the club beyond that.

The Vikings also reached agreements to bring back center Garrett Bradbury, long snapper Andrew DePaola, and backup quarterback Nick Mullens.