Apartment burglar sentenced to probation

(Mankato, MN) – A man who participated in a string of apartment burglaries near the university campus last spring has been sentenced to probation.

Trevis Raykwon Toomer, 18, of Mankato was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court. Toomer signed a Petition to Enter a Plea of Guilty in May that allowed two first-degree burglary charges to be amended if he agreed to plead guilty to second-degree felony burglary.

Blue Earth County District Court Judge Kurt D. Johnson sentenced Toomer to 120 days in jail with credit for 71 days already served. Toomer will also serve three years on supervised probation and was ordered to pay $2,331 in fines. Toomer must also obtain his GED as part of his sentence and have no contact with his alleged co-burglars.

In April 2019, police responded to multiple reports of burglaries at an apartment complex, all of which had occurred in the span of five hours. Toomer admitted to police he’d acted as the lookout for one burglary, while actively participating in the others. Also arrested in connection with the burglaries was 18-year-old Hayden Klassen of Mankato, and two juvenile males.

Toomer has another active case in Blue Earth County. He was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and stalking in September when he allegedly pulled a baseball bat on a girl in downtown Mankato. The alleged altercation happened just after his mother had picked him up from Mankato Public Safety. Police say Toomer was heavily intoxicated during the incident, a portable breathalyzer measuring his blood alcohol content as .39

