Apartment fire near campus displaces residents

Several residents were displaced by a fire at a Mankato apartment near the Minnesota State University campus Saturday night.

Mankato Public Safety was dispatched just before midnight to 100 E Campus View St. Crews arrived to find flames coming out of the second-floor apartment window.

The residents in all nine apartments were evacuated safely and the fire was extinguished. A press release says all the residents were allowed to return to their units except for the four people who lived in the apartment where the fire occurred. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $125,000.