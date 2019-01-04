Applebee’s Is Offering $2 Captain and Colas All January Long

To kick off the new year, Applebee’s is providing another great deal for their Neighborhood Drink Of The Month: $2 Captain and Colas.

The specialty drink is concocted exactly the way it sounds: a mixture of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Pepsi served in a 10 oz. mug. It will be available throughout the month of January.

“Rum and cola is a classic combination, but we wanted to make it special when we picked it for our next Neighborhood Drink of the Month, so we crafted it with our number one selling rum, Captain Morgan,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release of the pirate-themed special.

This hidden treasure may not be available everywhere though, so be sure to reach out to your local Applebee’s to confirm the offer. Your friends might make you walk the plank if you let them down.

