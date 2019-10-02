Applebee’s Unveils $1 Vampire Cocktail in Time for Halloween

Applebee’s is hoping to get people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Vampire cocktail through the month of October.
The restaurant chain says its drink of the month comes in a 10-ounce mug and is made with with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit and strawberry. And it comes with fangs!
“The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”
Photo courtesy: Facebook
