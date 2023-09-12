Apple’s New iPhones Get Faster Chips, Better Cameras, And New Charging Ports

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven’t been selling as well.

The iPhone 15, due in stores September 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.