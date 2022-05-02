Application process open for judgeship in Third Judicial District

The Commission on Judicial Selection has announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.

The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of District Court Judge Kevin A. Lund. His replacement will be chambered in Austin, in Mower County.

The application process is now open for the vacancy. The Commission on Judicial Selection is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench. The Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health, judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service.

Applications can be requested via email. Application materials are due on Friday, May 20. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early June.