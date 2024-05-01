April Showers, Bring May ALLERGIES!

April showers bring May flowers … and May flowers bring allergy sufferers to the drug store desperate for something to help with their very unpleasing sneezing and wheezing. But you don’t need to suffer. You just need to move to Buffalo, New York, which tops a U.S. News & World Report list of the best cities for allergy sufferers. Based on things like pollen levels, air quality, and access to allergy specialists, Buffalo may provide the most relief from allergy symptoms. Here are the top five allergy-friendly cities to consider moving to, or at least visiting in the spring.

Buffalo, New York Seattle, Washington Madison, Wisconsin Portland, Oregon Harrisburg, Pennsylvania