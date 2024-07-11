Are You A Fan Of Aldi’s “Walk Of Shame”?

If you’ve ever gone to a grocery store to do your food shopping but ended up walking out with some random, non-food items you weren’t even looking for, then it was probably an Aldi store you were in. The German discount grocery chain has built quite the reputation on social media for what many refer to as their “Aisle of Shame.” It’s the store’s center aisle where they sell all sorts of random items that you never knew you needed. It’s actually inspired more than a thousand TikTok videos, fan groups on Reddit, and a Facebook page with 2.5 million members where people show off the odd items they found in Aldi’s center aisle – which goes by several different names on social media, like “the WTF aisle,” “treasure aisle-land,” and “the Aisle of Wonder.” One retail consultant recently estimated that 20% of Aldi’s sales comes from that center aisle. Have you ever left an Aldi store with something completely unexpected? Maybe you went in for milk and bananas and left with a comforter and some dumbbells?