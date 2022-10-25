Are YOU Afraid To Ask Your Doctor About What Ails You?

Are you the type of patient who goes to the doctor with a list of ailments to ask about, or are you more the type to keep your mouth shut because you’re too afraid to ask the doctor? If you are the latter, you are actually like 51% of Americans. A new survey finds that most people don’t want to ask their doctor about something bothering them for a number of reasons. 69% say they’re afraid they won’t understand the terminology the doctor will use. Half say they’re afraid they’ll insult or annoy the doctor by asking too many questions. 69% say they’re not confident in their ability to accurately describe their symptoms, and 39% don’t ask because they’re afraid of what the doctor will tell them. The survey also found that men are more likely than women to stay mum on their ailments.