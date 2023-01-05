Are You Dieting In Secret?

A new survey found that 57% of respondents said they haven’t told anyone about their resolution to lose weight. 31% say they are keeping it to themselves because they don’t want to be judged, 32% are keeping it quiet because they are embarrassed about being overweight in the first place, and 35% said they are keeping it a secret so if they don’t follow through, no one will know. That said — others are counting on the buddy system for support and accountability. 37% said they like losing weight with a group because of the camaraderie and motivation that comes with it. 34% said they feel more accountable when they commit to losing weight with others.