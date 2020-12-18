Are You Stuck In A Rut?

If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut and you just don’t know what to do with your life – this is for you. There’s a book called What I Want Next: 30 Minutes to Reveal Your Future by Cathy Bonner… and its goal is to help people discover what they really want in life. I’m going to give you a quick version of the book’s process to get you started. Write down whatever comes to mind – personal, professional, large or small. Bonner says there are no limits or boundaries.

First: Spend 3 minutes answering each of the following questions:

By the end of my life, what do I want to have done?

One year from today, what do I want to have done?

And – if I just found out I had a month to live, what would I want to have experienced in this last month of my life?

Circle the most important items in each list of answers.

Then, look at your schedule for the coming week. Make time on the calendar to take a specific step toward accomplishing each of those top goals. And write down the date and time you’ll spend at least an hour taking that step. This’ll get you started. If you want to keep going, check out the book “What I Want Next” by Cathy Bonner.