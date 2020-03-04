ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET: Iconic Judy Blume Book Finally to Become Movie

Nearly 50 years after Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret was first published, author Judy Blume has finally agreed to sell the film rights to her iconic novel, Deadline reports.

Producers James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films and Kelly Fremon Craig of the 2016 coming-of-age drama The Edge of Seventeen bought the rights to turn the book into a movie. And Lionsgate won the auction for the movie rights. According to Deadline, the studio “has committed to a green light on a film with a budget in the $30 million range.”

Fremon Craig told Deadline, below, why she thinks the book has been so popular among young women for many generations.

“It’s rare for me to run into a woman or girl who hasn’t read it and every time I’ve mentioned it to a woman, they clutch their heart and let out this joyful gasp. There’s something so timely and full of truth and I remember for me that at that age, it felt like a life raft at a time when you’re lost and searching and unsure. This book comes along and tells you you’re not alone. Women remember where they were when they read it. I can’t think of another book you can say that about.”

Brooks said he got the idea to turn the book into a movie because his granddaughter had just read it, and the storyline still resonated with her.

“It definitely won’t feel like a period piece,” he said. “People have read at various stages and it felt present and immediate.”

