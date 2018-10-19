ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET: Judy Blume Grants Film Rights to Beloved Book

In the nearly 50 years since she wrote her groundbreaking book Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Judy Blume has turned down overtures to turn her seminal novel into a film. Finally, she has said yes.

Blume has granted the rights to producer James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films and Kelly Fremon Craig, who collaborated on The Edge Of Seventeen, the coming of age film that starred Hailee Steinfeld.

Brooks told Deadline that studios have already begun knocking, but they will wait until they have a proper screenplay before setting the film with a distributor.

“It is this right of passage for women and girls,” Fremon Craig told Deadline. “It’s rare for me to run into a woman or girl who hasn’t read it and every time I’ve mentioned it to a woman, they clutch their heart and let out this joyful gasp. There’s something so timely and full of truth and I remember for me that at that age, it felt like a life raft at a time when you’re lost and searching and unsure. This book comes along and tells you you’re not alone. Women remember where they were when they read it. I can’t think of another book you can say that about.”

