Are You Too Nice?

Here’s how to show some spine and get what you want – without hurting people’s feelings. Follow these tips we got from Jeff Davidson, and his book The Complete Idiot’s Guide To Assertiveness.

You’re rear-ended in traffic . Standard procedure in a crash is to exchange insurance information, but experts say you should also travel with a small camera – either in your phone, or in the glove compartment. That way if you’re in a crash, you can snap photos of the damage. It’s also a handy back-up in case the other person hesitates to share information or if they don’t have insurance at all! Then you can take pictures of their car, their license plate, and even them, to show that you mean business!

A coworker steals credit for your work. Job experts say the key here is to have specific proof that you had an idea first. In other words, have a dated email or memo showing when you first suggested the idea, or brought it up in a meeting. Then, approach your coworker in private and say something like this: "Hey Ron, I don't understand the leap you made in taking credit for this. Remember when I suggested the same idea back on September 4th?" That'll discourage your coworker from pleading innocence – to you and your boss.

Your cable service goes down. Before you call the cable company, review your contract to find out exactly what you're owed – if anything. Then, call customer service and say something like this: "Listen, I realize you didn't create this problem, but I want you to know I'm extremely upset about my service! How can we resolve this today?"

A coach yells at your child at football practice. First know this: Coaches have to yell sometimes to motivate their team! If you're convinced the coach went too far in singling out your child, you need to approach him in private, and say something like this: "Excuse me, I noticed you seemed to be agitated over something when you were speaking to my kid earlier. I'd prefer to be involved in this if it ever happens again." That'll put the coach on notice and show him the correct way to take a stand without blowing his lid.

Source: tesh.com

