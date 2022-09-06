Area organizations donate to Kids Closet Program at Austin’s elementary schools and Head Start program

Each year, the Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Free Church, and the Eagles Club come together to raise and donate money to the Kids Closet program at Austin’s elementary schools and Austin’s Head Start program.

Early Kiwanis President Mark Nibaur stated that the annual donation began in 2015 to engage with the Austin community in a signature event. He went on to stated that the club was exploring options and heard that this was a need in the schools, and Nibaur went on to note that the program has worked out very well.

The Kids Closet program provides needed clothing essentials for students in need and the community support helps schools to replenish their supplies. Each Austin elementary site and the Austin Head Start program receive $500 from the annual donation.