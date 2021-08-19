Area students receive state fair scholarships

Several area students were among 20 statewide recipients of Minnesota State Fair scholarships.

Mikayla Opatz of Springfield, Jordan Mueller of Arlington, Issabella O’Rourke of Wells, and Sophia Portner of Sleepy Eye, were named as scholarships recipients by fair officials Thursday.

Fair organizers award scholarships to youth based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each.