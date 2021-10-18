Arizona man killed in crash in rural Le Sueur County

An Arizona man died Saturday night in a crash in rural Le Sueur County.

Jeffrey Cornelius, 73, of Sun Lakes, AZ, is identified as the victim.

Police say lifesaving efforts were performed, but Cornelius was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near Union Hill, just south of Highway 19 on 201st Ave.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 9 p.m. to the crash site, where deputies discovered a Mazda MX-5 Miata rolled on its side in the ditch. A press release says Cornelius had been ejected from the car during the rollover.

Initial investigation shows Cornelius was southbound on 201st Ave from Highway 19 when he lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch and rolled.

The sheriff’s office says Corneilius was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.