Arizona residents, Mountain Lake woman injured in Cottonwood County collision Thursday

Two Arizona residents and a Mountain Lake woman were injured when their vehicles collided in Cottonwood County Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:31 a.m., Betty Jane Connell, age 80, was driving a Winnebago RV westbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with County Road 2, the Winnebago collided with a northbound Jeep Cherokee being driven by Maria B. Castillo Ramirez, age 40, of Mountain Lake.

Connell and Ramirez were both taken to the Windom hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with Connell’s passenger, Joseph Frank Markovic, age 80, of Casa Grande, Arizona.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Ambulance, and Windom Fire Department assisted on the scene.