Arlington woman hospitalized after losing control on icy roads

An Arlington woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Cheryl Ann Rovinsky, 51, was transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington with non-life threatening injuries following the 9 a.m. crash.

The state patrol says Rovinsky was northbound on Highway 5 when her Chevy Equinox lost control on the icy roadway and went into a ditch at 401st Ave.

Arlington Fire & Ambulance assisted at the scene.