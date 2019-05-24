Arlington women hospitalized following crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two Arlington women were hospitalized after morning crash on Highway 5 in Gaylord.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Sarah Danielle Johnson, 38, and Abbigale Rose Louise Walter, 21, were both eastbound on Highway 5 when Walter’s Volkswagon rear-ended Johnson’s Chevy.

The crash happened just east of Jefferson Avenue at 7:50 a.m., according to the state patrol.

Both women were transported to an Arlington health facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.