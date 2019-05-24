Arlington women hospitalized following crash

(Mankato, MN)  – Two Arlington women were hospitalized after morning crash on Highway 5 in Gaylord.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Sarah Danielle Johnson, 38, and Abbigale Rose Louise Walter, 21, were both eastbound on Highway 5 when Walter’s Volkswagon rear-ended Johnson’s Chevy.

The crash happened just east of Jefferson Avenue at 7:50 a.m., according to the state patrol.

Both women were transported to an Arlington health facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lois Riess charged with murder in Dodge County Waseca man sentenced to 2 months jail for rape of passed out teen Charges: Intoxicated Mankato mom leaves baby in care of bar dwellers Flooding closes Highway 93 at Henderson Two injured in St. Peter crash School superintendent remains in critical condition following Friday crash
Comments