Armed, intoxicated woman chased man on foot before police pursuit in Redwood County

An armed woman chased a man on foot, then rammed a vehicle before leading police on a pursuit in Redwood County.

Deputies were dispatched to rural Vesta Friday morning just after 3 a.m. to a report of an intoxicated female who was chasing a male through the yard with a handgun.

A news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the woman then got into a car and began crashing it into another vehicle on the property.

The chase began when the woman fled as deputies arrived on the scene. The pursuit ended after 20 miles when police deployed a pit maneuver.

The woman was arrested and booked in the Redwood County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.