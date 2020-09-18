Armed residents confront COVID-19 testing team in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A team of health workers conducting random COVID-19 testing was recently confronted by armed residents in a Minnesota community.

State officials have not said when or where the incident occurred. Minnesota Department of Health spokeswoman Julie Bartkey said the team did the right thing by leaving the situation.

Health officials are doing random testing of households in 180 Minnesota communities to help understand how COVID-19 is spread. The workers from the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are wearing credentials as they knock on doors.