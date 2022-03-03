Arrest leads to seizure of counterfeit oxy pills

An arrest in Mankato Wednesday led to the seizure of a number of counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Dominique Lamar Breham, 33, has been under investigation by the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force since December, according to a press release from the agency.

The release says Breham twice sold cocaine to an informant under the direction of MVDTF.

Mankato police stopped Breham’s vehicle Wednesday and he was arrested. Drug task force agents allegedly located 16 30 mg counterfeit oxcodone pills during the arrest.

“Counterfeit oxycodone pills contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for causing opioid overdose deaths in this area and around the state,” says the press release.

Breham was released from prison in August 2021 after a 2017 arrest by MVDTF for weapons and cocaine possession. He is currently on intensive supervised release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. His probation had been transferred to Chicago, where he was supposed to be residing, according to police, although task force agents were aware that he has been living in Mankato for the last several months.

Breham is currently booked in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree drug sales.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Isabella Hoogland, was also arrested for drug possession. She faces charges of 5th-degree possession.