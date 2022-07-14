Arrest made after SWAT standoff with armed man in Faribault

A man is behind bars after a SWAT standoff with an armed man in Faribault.

Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39, was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Faribault officers responded at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday to a weapons complaint. A man and his adult son reported they had been walking in the 400 block of Central Ave when they were confronted by a man yelling and swearing at them. The man then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the pair while continuing to yell, according to a Faribault Police Department press release. He then went into an apartment.

Officers could apparently hear the suspect yelling in both English and Spanish and recognized him as Zamarripa Almeda. Police say Zamarripa Almeda came to the apartment entrance holding a baseball bat and continuing to curse. Police tried to speak to him before he retreated into the apartment, then continued de-escalation efforts.

Police say negotiators arrived and attempted to speak with Zamarripa Almeda. Officers heard him yelling “shoot me” before a hearing glass break. Zamarripa Almeda then allegedly appeared in the window and pointed a handgun at officers, who retreated for cover.

Faribault police then requested help from South Metro SWAT. A search warrant was requested after several failed attempts to communicate with Zamarripa Almeda. SWAT officers deployed pepper ball munitions into the apartment, according to the release. Police say Zamarripa Almeda exited the apartment and dropped the gun, but refused to comply with officers’ orders, and continue to yell for officers to shoot him. When he walked towards his handgun, SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions, according to the release.

Zamarripa Almeda was taken into custody just after 4 a.m. He was transported to a Faribault Clinic for a medical check before being booked in the Rice County Jail, where he awaits charges.