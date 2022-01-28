Arrest made as drug task force nabs a pound of meth in Fairmont

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says it nabbed more than a pound of meth Wednesday and arrested a Fairmont man in connection with the seizure.

Roger Clay, 68, was arrested after MRVDTF executed a search warrant in Fairmont.

A press release says agents found 1 ¼ lbs of methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales. Marijuana and THC-infused edibles were also discovered, according to the release.

Clay is currently in custody at the Martin County Jail on charges of 1st-degree controlled substance sales and possession. He was out on bail for the same charges in Nobles County stemming from an August 2021 arrest.

The Martin County Sheriff assisted at the scene.