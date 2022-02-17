Arrest made in slaying of student athlete in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a gifted student-athlete.

Fifteen-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr, an honor roll student and quarterback for the football team at North Community High School, died Feb. 10, a day after he was found with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Hill was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally’s Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened. A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people who had been hanging out nearby scatter after the shot rang out.

Police did not release any further information about the arrest.