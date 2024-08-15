Arrests Made In Connection To Matthew Perry’s Death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested at least one person in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Authorities plan a news conference in Los Angeles to announce details in the case later Thursday morning.

An assistant found Perry face down in his hot tub on Oct. 28, and paramedics who were called immediately declared him dead.

His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in his blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.