Artists sought for downtown New Ulm mural

A New Ulm committee is sending a call out for artists who want to see their work in a prominent downtown location.

The New Ulm Downtown Action Team is seeking a qualified artist or team to create a mural that would be displayed on the exterior wall of the Nuvera building at 1st North and Minnesota streets. The artwork would be printed on billboard material and placed in a 20’x 80′ frame for hanging in the historic downtown.

Artists will be selected by the committee for an initial review. Those selected will be invited to present renderings and detailed work proposals, project timelines, and a budget. The selected artist/teams will receive a grant to assist with project-related expenses such as supplies, materials, liability insurance, and artist fees.

