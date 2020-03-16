As COVID-19 spreads, closures, cancellations grow

(Mankato, MN) – As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies, a number of businesses and organizations have cancelled events or closed entirely.

Mankato Family YMCA announced Monday it would close effective Tuesday, March 17 and remain closed – for now – until Monday, March 30. Executive Director John Kind said in a press release the closure was “a tough decision,” but noted it was also the “best decision at this time.

The closure means that all YMCA programming and events will also be cancelled. As the date slated for re-opening draws near, the YMCA will determine if staying closed longer makes sense.

Also closing on Tuesday is VINE Faith in Action. The center will close its pool, fitness center and classes, walking track, game room, and literacy center. Social groups and presentations will also be suspended.

The main VINE office will remain open to administer TRUE Transit, Meals on Wheels, Chores, Caring Connection, Respite Center, Caregiver support, and the volunteer driver program. The VINE Home Thrift Store will also remain open.

In North Mankato, the Taylor Library said all events until the end of March will be cancelled or postponed. A blood drive scheduled for March 27 from noon – 6 p.m. in the police annex is still scheduled to occur at this time.

In New Ulm, the city announced the closure of several city buildings, including the recreation center, civic center, library, and community center, effective through at least March 29.

Several large scale events have also been cancelled, according to a press release from the city’s parks and recreation department. The Home and Health Show, Fitness Fun Day, and Family Fun Fair have been called off. The Spring Garage Sales will also be postponed until further notice.

As of Monday, there are 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, spread across 13 counties. There are two confirmed cases locally, one in Waseca County, and another in Blue Earth County.