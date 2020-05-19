As States Start to Reopen, Americans Are Happier, Less Worried, and Not as Bored

A new Gallup survey out on Monday indicates that some of the emotional stress of the past few months might be easing as American are worrying less than they did earlier in the crisis.

The new survey of 8,712 individuals, based on a self-administered web survey conducted April 27 to May 10, found that 47% of U.S. adults say they worried a lot on the previous day, as opposed to the 59% who felt the same way from late March/early May. The drop in worry corresponds with the time in which states have started to ease their shelter in place restrictions and stimulus checks have started hitting families’ bank accounts.

America might also not just be a bit less worried, they also might be happier and less bored too. In the most recent survey, the number of respondents reporting they felt a lot of happiness climbed 5% to 72%, and those expressing a a lot of boredom dropping 5% to 41% of respondents. These trends may indicate that American’s are adapting to the changes in lifestyle the coronavirus pandemic has caused, even as the nation starts inching towards a ‘new normal.’

Yet there are still troubling mental heath trends sparked by the coronavirus.

Americans are still struggling with a high percentage of loneliness, with 24% of respondents saying they experienced the feeling “during a lot of the day yesterday.” Households who earn less than 36,000 a year are more likely to have the negative emotions and feel less of a sense of happiness. Marital status and gender also have significant variances, with single and divorced individuals feeling greater loneliness than those who are married or widowed.

Source: forbes.com