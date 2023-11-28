Ash tree removal continues at Mankato city parks

Ash tree removal is continuing around Mankato as part of the city’s Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan.

Crews will be removing a total of 75 ash trees from four city parks, including 31 trees from Land of Memories. 19 from Sibley Park, 17 from Lions Park, and eight from Erlandson Park.

The trees were selected for removal based on their overall condition and their placement in the landscape, and include trees that are actively infested with EAB and trees that are not infested.

One hundred new trees of diverse species will be planted in the parks next Spring.

The removal is funded by grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.