Assault In Rochester Leaves Victim Without Both Eyes

A Rochester man suffered life-altering injuries in a domestic assault last week.

Rochester Police Department received a 911 call from an apartment complex at 310 31st Street Northeast around 2 p.m. Friday, July 27 with the caller telling dispatch that they could hear noises of distress coming from inside an apartment.

Officers entered the apartment on discovered an 18-year-old male holding the victim, a 74-year-old man, on the ground. The victim was covered in blood and curled up in a fetal position with “many” of his teeth on the floor around him, according to John Sherwin, Rochester Police Department’s captain of investigations.

The suspect was placed under arrest and the victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, with authorities later discovering that both of the man’s eyes had been gouged out of his eye sockets.

No weapons were used in the assault.

“I’ve seen people lose an eye before,” Capt. Sherwin said, “but I’ve never seen anyone that lost two eyes, let alone from a physical assault.”

The suspect underwent a mental evaluation and was sent to jail, only to be sent back to a hospital where Sherwin says he was heavily sedated pending further mental evaluation.

Sherwin says first-degree assault charges were approved but civil commitment of the suspect may be necessary.

The suspect and the victim are related.

Source: bringmethenews.com

