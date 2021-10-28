Assisted living resident discovered dead in Montgomery pond

An assisted living resident was discovered dead in a pond in Montgomery Wednesday evening.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased man as Alex Matthew Pettman, 49. A press release says Pettman was a resident of Sunrise Farms, a facility located northeast of Montgomery.

According to the release, a homeowner called 911 just after 7 p.m. Wednesday to report there was someone in the pond on their property. The sheriff’s office and Montgomery Police responded to the address on 14th St NE in Montgomery, east of Co Rd 3.

The release says rescue crews found Pettman floating face down in the pond. He was removed from the water and brought to shore, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how Pettman died.