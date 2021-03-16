Assisted living worker facing third sexual assault charge

An assisted living facility employee who was accused of raping an elderly patient last week is facing a third sexual assault charge.

Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, 52, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

Mankato Public Safety began investigating Bewaji last week after the son of an 83-year-old Alzheimer patient reported he’d seen an employee sexually assault his mother twice via a web-based camera.

Investigators say Bewaji initially denied raping the woman, but eventually admitted to the assault witnessed by her son, as well as a previous rape in February. He was charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct for those alleged crimes.

A criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County Court Monday says surveillance footage from the victim’s room revealed a third sexual assault, which happened in February.

The complaint says Bewaji is seen in a surveillance still lying on top of the victim with his pants and underwear pulled down.

Bewaji remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.