At least one dead in Highway 14 crash in Redwood County
September 21, 2023 5:02AM CDT
At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Redwood County Wednesday night.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. between Walnut Grove and Tracy in Springdale Township.
A state patrol crash report says a minivan, driven by a 55-year-old Tracy woman, was southbound on Balsa Ave and an SUV, driven by a 48-year-old Walnut Grove man, was eastbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
A 67-year-old man from Tracy was a passenger in the minivan. A 40-year-old Walnut Grove woman was a passenger in the SUV.
The state patrol says the crash involved an unbelted occupant.
More information will be released Thursday afternoon.