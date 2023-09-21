At least one dead in Highway 14 crash in Redwood County

At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Redwood County Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. between Walnut Grove and Tracy in Springdale Township.

A state patrol crash report says a minivan, driven by a 55-year-old Tracy woman, was southbound on Balsa Ave and an SUV, driven by a 48-year-old Walnut Grove man, was eastbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

A 67-year-old man from Tracy was a passenger in the minivan. A 40-year-old Walnut Grove woman was a passenger in the SUV.

The state patrol says the crash involved an unbelted occupant.

More information will be released Thursday afternoon.