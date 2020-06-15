ATF offers $70,000 in reward money for 14 arson suspects

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal agents are offering $70,000 in reward money for information that helps catch 14 people suspected of setting fires during protests following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the reward money is broken into $5,000 for each of the suspects.

The ATF is distributing surveillance photos of suspects in blazes set at businesses ranging from an AutoZone to an Office Depot to the police department’s 3rd Precinct.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets after Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck on May 25.