Police say a man attempted to abduct a teenage girl in Sleepy Eye this afternoon.

The girl told police a man repeatedly asked her to get into his car while she was walking along 4th Ave SW/NW, crossing Main St. The man continued to follow the victim, even when she started to run home, according to a release from the Sleepy Eye Police Department.

The man is described as white with a buzz cut and a brown goatee. The vehicle is described as a small gray car.