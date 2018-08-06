Attempted Abduction of 12 Year Old Girl Reported at County Fair

A 12-year-old girl was subject of an attempted abduction at the Freeborn County Fair on Saturday evening.

Deputies in the southern Minnesota county were at the Midway of the fairground in Albert Lea when they were stopped by a 12-year-old girl.

She said she’d been walking on a gravel road through the parking lot near the 4H building, on the south side of the fairgrounds, when someone grabbed her waist from behind and told her, “keep walking and nobody will get hurt.”

She complied for a few seconds when a female who was close by yelled at the man to leave the girl alone. He then fled on foot.

The only description is of a man who wore dark shoes with white laces and “had an abnormally deep voice.”

The identity of the female witness is unknown.

She spoke to police at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, but the incident had happened 45-60 minutes prior to that.

Anyone with information should call the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office on 507-377-5200.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook