Attempted murder charges filed against Madelia stabbing suspect

Attempted murder charges have been filed against the suspect in Monday’s stabbing in Madelia.

David Reyna, 69, was charged Wednesday in Watonwan County Court with felony counts of 1st-degree & 2nd-degree attempted murder, and 1st-degree & 2nd-degree assault.

Madelia police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at the Madelia Mobile Village at 12:45 p.m. The male victim had identified his attacker as Reyna, but said he didn’t want to go to a hospital and was going to walk off his injuries.

Police Chief Rob Prescher found the victim on the street with a blood-soaked towel wrapped around his arm. The chief noted the victim was conscious, talking, and smoking a cigarette.

A criminal complaint says the victim told Prescher he was getting ready for work when Reyna “flipped out” on him for “literally no reason.” The victim said he “squared up” to Reyna, who grabbed a knife and began swinging it at him. The victim nodded in the affirmative when Prescher asked if Reyna, who was familiar to police, had been using meth, according to the complaint.

Prescher, a long-time EMT, was concerned about the victim’s injuries, described as a three-quarter-inch puncture wound under his armpit. The complaint says the wound was “significant,” and there was concern the victim’s lung would fill with blood and collapse. The victim also indicated he was in pain, according to the complaint.

Police eventually convinced the victim to be transported for medical care. He was later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. In a press release after the stabbing Monday, police said the victim was in stable condition.

Police say a trail of blood and a large knife consistent with the victim’s description were found inside the residence.

Reyna was eventually found at a salvage yard in Blue Earth County. Police say Reyna denied stabbing the victim or even seeing him that day, saying he’d been at the salvage yard since morning. He denied using meth, but investigators say a meth pipe was found on his person.

Employees at the salvage yard said Reyna didn’t arrive there until later in the afternoon.