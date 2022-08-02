Attention Pumpkin Spice Lovers…

August may just be starting and the heat is still on in most of the country, but lots of people are counting down until they can get a Pumpkin Spice Latte. It won’t be long now. According to food blogger Markie_devo, Dunkin’ will roll out its fall menu on August 17th. You’ll be able to get a PSL, as well as pumpkin donuts, Munchkins and muffins and other fall-themed goodies. Starbucks is waiting until August 30th, with the traditional PSL, a pumpkin cream cheese muffin and a pumpkin scone. But beer makers are ahead of the coffee chains — Sam Adams and Dogfish Head already have their pumpkin beers on shelves.