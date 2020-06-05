Attorneys: 2 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death were rookies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Defense attorneys say two of three Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd were rookies barely off probation when a more senior white officer ignored the black man’s cries for help and pressed a knee into his neck.

Attorney Earl Gray says former Officer Thomas Lane had no choice but to follow the instructions of Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s May 25 death.

Gray calls the case against his client “extremely weak.” A judge on Thursday set bail at $750,000 for the three officers, Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.