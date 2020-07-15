Attorneys ask Floyd judge to hold AG Ellison in contempt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death are asking a judge to hold Attorney General Keith Ellison in contempt for violating a gag order.

The attorneys for Tou Thao and Thomas Lane took issue Tuesday with a news release from Ellison on Monday announcing that four “seasoned attorneys” would be helping his office prosecute the case for free.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said the release violated Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill’s gag order and amounted to “an obvious statement to the public that these ‘super stars’ believe that our clients are guilty.”