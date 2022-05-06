ATV crash southwest of Arlington under investigation

An ATV crash southwest of Arlington is under investigation.

The Sibley County Sherriff’s Office responded to the crash Thursday near the intersection of 248th St and 381st Ave at 8:16 p.m.

Christopher Dahl, 21, of Arlington, lost control of the ATV after becoming distracted, according to a press release.

Dahl, who was operating the ATV, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The crash is under investigation to determine if there were any other contributing factors, according to the sheriff’s office.