ATV crash victim dies

The woman injured in an ATV crash Sunday evening has died.

Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital Monday evening, according to a press release from Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Bode was operating a Polaris ATV that rolled down a river embankment adjacent to Eleanor St in South Bend Township, throwing her and her passenger.

Barta says the crash remains under investigation. He offered his condolences to Bode’s family and friends