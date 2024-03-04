ATV rider dies in Le Sueur County crash

A man is dead following a three-wheeler crash in Le Sueur County early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to a report of an ATV crash on Le Sueur Co Rd 121, about a quarter mile south of Highway 19, where they found a man in the roadway with the ATV partially on top of him.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Matthew James Soller, of rural New Prague. Life-saving measures were performed but Soller was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators say Soller was northbound on the county road when he lost control of the three-wheeler and rolled. It appears he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.