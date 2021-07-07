ATV rider hospitalized after striking highway sign in Redwood County

The operator of a four-wheeler was hospitalized after striking a highway sign between Redwood Falls and Sanborn last Friday.

Redwood County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 2:10 a.m. July 2, at Highway 71 and Co Rd 16. There, first responders found a Scott Leonard Fennern, 52, lying face down in the southbound lane of Highway 71.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says Fennem was westbound on Co Rd 16 when he struck a two-way directional sign on Highway 71.

Fennern suffered minor injuries and was transported to Carris Health by the Wabasso Ambulance.