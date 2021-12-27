Atwater man injured in Kandiyohi County rollover Christmas day

An Atwater man was injured when his vehicle rolled over in Kandiyohi County on Christmas day. An Atwater man was injured when his vehicle rolled over in Kandiyohi County on Christmas day.

On Dec. 25, at 10:05 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office heard a report of a one vehicle rollover with injuries on 195th Street north of 60th Avenue SE.

Deputies learned a 1991 Ford F150 operated by a 23 year old Atwater man was traveling northbound on 195th Street SE when he drove into the east ditch. The truck hit a field approach and went airborne. The truck rolled before coming to a rest.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by medical crews.